2010

Wrong Side of Town

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 22nd, 2010

Studio

Films In Motion

Ex-Navy Seal Bobby Kalinowski lives a quiet, peaceful life as a landscape architect in an LA suburb with his wife Dawn and 16 year old daughter Brianna. Tonight they are invited out for an evening on the town by new neighbors clay and Elise Freeman to a happening club downtown. Little did they know that this would be the start of a life or death ordeal for the group.

Cast

Dave BautistaBig Ronnie 'B.R.'
Lara GriceDawn
Edrick BrowneClay Freeman
Ava Knighten SantanaElise Freeman
Stormy DanielsMichelle
Randal ReederTrouble

