WSU The Final Chapter

Not Available

Women Superstars Uncensored - The Final Chapter (iPPV) in Union City, New Jersey at the ACE Arena: Niya b Athena in a rookies match, The Boston Shore (Amber and Lexxus) b Jennifer Cruz and Monique, Amy Lee b Latasha and WSU Tag Team champion Tina San Antonio in a 3-WAY, Jamilia Craft b Allysin Kay in a rookies match, Jana b Cindy Rogers and WSU Tag Team champion Marti Belle in a 3-WAY (After the match, the Cosmo Club *Amy Lee and Cindy Rogers* attacked Marti Belle and Jana until Latasha and Tina San Antonio made the save!), Alicia and Sassy Stephanie b WSU Spirit champion Brittney Savage and Rick Cataldo, Jessicka Havok b Nikki Roxx in an Uncensored Rules match to extend her undefeated streak, 2011 WSU Hall of Fame Class was announced (Luna Vachon, April Hunter, and Ivory), WSU champion Mercedes Martinez b All Guts No Glory champion Angel Orsini in a 40:00 Title vs Title Ladder match to become the Undisputed World champion of WSU.