Not Available

Wen Zhi comes to a school for deaf-mutes to do his teaching practice. His innovative teaching methods make him very popular among his students. Liu Yan is a girl who loves all beautiful things. Xue Tiannan is fond of painting. Zhang Che is a boy who is fond of fighting with others. Wen Zhi enters this world of the deaf-mutes and is deeply touched by what the children offer to do for him.