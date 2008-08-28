2008

Wubbzy's Big Movie!

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    August 28th, 2008

    Studio

    Not Available

    Based on the Emmy Award-winning preschool series this movie follows Wubbzy and his friends as they play, laugh, and learn wholesome messages about friendship, helping others, and believing in oneself. First the gang has to keep Wubbzy clean for annual picture taking day. Then they help him to remember his past adventures after Wubbzy trips, hits his head, and gets a case of "knockety noggin."

    Cast

    		Grey GriffinWubbzy / Buggy / Kooky Kid / Old Lady (voice)
    		Lara Jill MillerWidget / Huggy / Old Lady Zamboni
    		Tara StrongBall Kid 2 / Jumping Kid 2 / Swinging Kid 1
    		Carlos AlazraquiWalden / Earl / Swinging Kid 2 / Ball Kid 1 / Photographer / Dr. Flooey / Chef Fritz / Moo Moo the Magician / Sweet Tooth Tom / Store Clerk / Announcer / TV Character

    View Full Cast >

    Images