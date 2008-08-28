Wubbzy's Big Movie!

Based on the Emmy Award-winning preschool series this movie follows Wubbzy and his friends as they play, laugh, and learn wholesome messages about friendship, helping others, and believing in oneself. First the gang has to keep Wubbzy clean for annual picture taking day. Then they help him to remember his past adventures after Wubbzy trips, hits his head, and gets a case of "knockety noggin."
|Grey Griffin
|Wubbzy / Buggy / Kooky Kid / Old Lady (voice)
|Lara Jill Miller
|Widget / Huggy / Old Lady Zamboni
|Tara Strong
|Ball Kid 2 / Jumping Kid 2 / Swinging Kid 1
|Carlos Alazraqui
|Walden / Earl / Swinging Kid 2 / Ball Kid 1 / Photographer / Dr. Flooey / Chef Fritz / Moo Moo the Magician / Sweet Tooth Tom / Store Clerk / Announcer / TV Character
