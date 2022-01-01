WWE Breakdown: In Your House

Not Available

Breakdown: In Your House was a PPV event, under the In Your House name, produced by the World Wrestling Federation and presented by Stridex. It took place on September 27, 1998 at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario. The main event was a Triple Threat match between Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Kane for the WWF Championship, which ended in controversy. Another match at the event was a Triple Threat match in a steel cage between Ken Shamrock, Mankind and The Rock to determine the number-one contender to the WWF Championship.