WWE Fully Loaded: In Your House

Fully Loaded: In Your House was the first Fully Loaded PPV and took place on July 26, 1998 at the Selland Arena in Fresno, California. It was the twenty-third pay-per-view event of the In Your House series. The main event was a tag team match for the WWF Tag Team Championship. Kane and Mankind defended the titles against The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The undercard featured Jacqueline versus Sable in a Bikini contest, The Rock versus Triple H in a Two out of three falls match for the WWF Intercontinental Championship, Owen Hart versus Ken Shamrock in a Dungeon match, Disciples of Apocalypse (8-Ball and Skull) versus L.O.D. 2000 (Hawk and Animal), Mark Henry versus Vader, Faarooq and Scorpio versus Terry Funk and Bradshaw, D'Lo Brown versus X-Pac and Val Venis versus Jeff Jarrett.