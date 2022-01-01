WWE In Your House 12: It's Time

Not Available

In Your House 12: It's Time was presented by Milton Bradley's Karate Fighters. It took place on December 15, 1996 at the West Palm Beach Auditorium in West Palm Beach, Florida. The show's name was taken from the catchphrase of Big Van Vader, who was scheduled to appear at the event, but was injured. The Main Event featured Sycho Sid vs Bret Hart for the WWF Championship. The Undertake fought The Executioner in a Armageddon Rules match (Last Man Standing), Marc mero took on Hunter Hearst Helmsley for the Intercontinental Championship, and Owen Hart with The British Bulldog defended the Tag Team Championship against "Fake" Razor Ramon and "Fake" Diesel.