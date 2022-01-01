Not Available

WWE Insurrextion 2001

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Insurrextion (2001) took place on May 5, 2001 at Earls Court in London, England. The main event was a handicap match with The Undertaker facing Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H. In a Queen's Cup match, Chris Jericho faced William Regal. Chris Benoit fought Kurt Angle in a two out of three falls match. There was also a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match between The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, The Dudley Boyz, and X-Factor.

Cast

Mark CalawayThe Undertaker
Steve AustinStone Cold Steve Austin
Paul Michael LévesqueTriple H
Christopher IrvineChris Jericho
Kurt AngleHimself
Adam CopelandEdge

View Full Cast >

Images