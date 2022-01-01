WWE Insurrextion 2001

Not Available

Insurrextion (2001) took place on May 5, 2001 at Earls Court in London, England. The main event was a handicap match with The Undertaker facing Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H. In a Queen's Cup match, Chris Jericho faced William Regal. Chris Benoit fought Kurt Angle in a two out of three falls match. There was also a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match between The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, The Dudley Boyz, and X-Factor.