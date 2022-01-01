WWE Judgment Day 2001

Not Available

Judgment Day (2001) was a professional PPV presented by RC Cola. It was the third such annual event and took place on May 20, 2001 at the ARCO Arena in Sacramento, California. The main event was Steve Austin defending the WWF Championship against The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred match. Two featured bouts were scheduled on the undercard. In a Chain match, Triple H defended the WWF Intercontinental Champion against challenger Kane. The other featured bout was a two out of three falls match, which saw Kurt Angle compete against Chris Benoit with Kurt Angle's Gold Medal on the line.