WWE King of the Ring 1997

King of the Ring (1997) was the fifth annual King of the Ring. It was presented by Super Soaker and took place on June 8, 1997 at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The main event was a standard wrestling match for the WWF Championship. The Undertaker fought Faarooq for the title. The undercard featured the 1997 King of the Ring tournament.
|Mark Calaway
|The Undertaker
|Ron Simmons
|Faarooq
|Paul Michael Lévesque
|Hunter Hearst Helmsley
|Mick Foley
|Mankind
|Jerry Lawler
|Jerry "The King" Lawler
|Michael Hickenbottom
|Himself
