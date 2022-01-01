Not Available

WWE King of the Ring 1997

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

King of the Ring (1997) was the fifth annual King of the Ring. It was presented by Super Soaker and took place on June 8, 1997 at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The main event was a standard wrestling match for the WWF Championship. The Undertaker fought Faarooq for the title. The undercard featured the 1997 King of the Ring tournament.

Cast

Mark CalawayThe Undertaker
Ron SimmonsFaarooq
Paul Michael LévesqueHunter Hearst Helmsley
Mick FoleyMankind
Jerry LawlerJerry "The King" Lawler
Michael HickenbottomHimself

View Full Cast >

Images