Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart dominated the competition throughout the 80s and 90s along with his brother-in-law, Bret "Hit Man" Hart. From his early days in Calgary's Stampede Wrestling, to capturing the World Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 1990, "The Anvil's" larger-than-life persona and infectious energy entertained the masses. Relive many of Neidhart’s most memorable moments with this WWE Network Collection.