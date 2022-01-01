WWE No Way Out 2002

Not Available

No Way Out (2002) was a professional wrestling PPV that took place on February 17, 2002 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The biggest angle for No Way Out was when Vince McMahon revealed that he would unleash the New World Order (nWo) upon the World Wrestling Federation in an attempt to "kill (his) creation". The Main Event saw Chris Jericho defend the Undisputed Championship against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Triple H faced Kurt Angle in a number one contender's match, The Rock competed against The Undertaker, Edge fought William Regal in a Brass Knuckles on a Pole match, and the Tag Team Championships were one the line between Tazz & Spike Dudley versus Booker T & Test.