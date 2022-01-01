WWE SummerSlam 1999

Not Available

SummerSlam (1999) was the twelfth annual SummerSlam PPV. It was presented by Chef Boyardee. It took place on August 22, 1999 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main event was a Triple Threat match for the WWF Championship between Mankind, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H featuring Jesse Venture as the special guest referee. Several belts were on the line including a Tag Team Championship match between The Unholy Alliance (The Undertaker and The Big Show) and X-Pac with Kane, a Hardcore Championship between Al Snow and The Big Boss Man, a Womean's Championship match between Ivory and Tori, and a match with both the European Championship and Intercontinental Championship on the line between D'Lo Brown and Jeff Jarrett.