WWE Survivor Series 2014

Survivor Series featured professional wrestling matches involving different wrestlers from pre-existing scripted feuds, plots, and storylines that played out on WWE's primary television programs, Raw and SmackDown. Wrestlers portrayed heroes or villains as they followed a series of events that built tension, and culminated in a wrestling match or series of matches.
|Nick Nemeth
|Dolph Ziggler
|John Cena
|John Cena
|Colby Lopez
|Seth Rollins
|Jonathan Good
|Dean Ambrose
|Windham Rotunda
|Bray Wyatt
|Paul Michael Lévesque
|Triple H
