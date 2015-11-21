WWE Survivor Series 2015

Survivor Series (2015) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by WWE. It will take place on November 22, 2015 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be the twenty-ninth event under the Survivor Series chronology. It will be the first Survivor Series to take place in Georgia. The event will celebrate The Undertaker's 25-year tenure in WWE.
|Kevin Steen
|Kevin Owens
|Jonathan Good
|Dean Ambrose
|Leati Anoa'i
|Roman Reigns
|Alberto Rodriguez
|Alberto del Rio
|Mark Calaway
|The Undertaker
|Glenn Thomas Jacobs
|Kane
