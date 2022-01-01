WWE Taboo Tuesday 2004

Not Available

Taboo Tuesday (2004) was a PPV presented by AT&T which took place on October 19, 2004 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was the first annual Taboo Tuesday event, marking the first time in which the fans were given the chance to vote on stipulations for the matches. The voting for the event started on October 18, 2004 and ended during the event. The event starred wrestlers from the Raw brand. The main event was a Steel cage match, which is fought in a cage with four sheets of mesh metal around, in, or against the edges of the wrestling ring, in which Randy Orton competed against Ric Flair. Two bouts were featured on the undercard. In respective singles matches, World Heavyweight Champion Triple H defended against challenger Shawn Michaels and Gene Snitsky fought Kane in a Weapon of Choice match.