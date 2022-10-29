WWE: The Best Of In Your House

Not Available

In the mid-90’s, no pay-per-view series produced more epic matches, historic moments or championship showdowns than WWE In Your House. Debuting in 1995, In Your House PPV’s were the preeminent setting for the top Superstars in WWE to settle their scores in the months between the “big 4” events. In 28 total events over five years, In Your House and its unmistakable insignia solidified a permanent place in WWE through the iconic Superstars it hosted and the litany of innovations that stemmed from it. True WWE fans will reminisce about the first ever Hell in a Cell, Inferno and Buried Alive Matches, the debuts of Kane and Big Show, and the genesis of several yearly stables such as WWE Backlash, Judgment Day, Unforgiven and No Way Out – all originating at In Your House. This 3-disc, eight hour collection features championship level matches from all the top WWE stars of the 90’s, such as Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Triple H, The Rock, Kane, Diesel and many more!