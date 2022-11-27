WWE: The Best of the Intercontinental Championship

Not Available

Few matches deliver power, prestige, and pure adrenaline like the battles for the Intercontinental Championship. The title is as highly sought after now as it was when Pat Patterson, the first title-holder, earned the title in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 1979. In this collection, five classic IC matches from 1992 - 1993 burst to life, featuring incredible action from Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, and more. Matches include: Shawn Michaels vs. Crush - Sheffield England 4/11/1993, Bret Hart vs. Skinner - Prime Time Wrestling 8/24/1992, Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty - Raw 7/19/1993, Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect - SummerSlam 8/30/1993, and Shawn Michaels vs. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan - Raw 5/3/1993.