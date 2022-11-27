Not Available

WWE: The Best of the Intercontinental Championship

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Few matches deliver power, prestige, and pure adrenaline like the battles for the Intercontinental Championship. The title is as highly sought after now as it was when Pat Patterson, the first title-holder, earned the title in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 1979. In this collection, five classic IC matches from 1992 - 1993 burst to life, featuring incredible action from Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, and more. Matches include: Shawn Michaels vs. Crush - Sheffield England 4/11/1993, Bret Hart vs. Skinner - Prime Time Wrestling 8/24/1992, Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty - Raw 7/19/1993, Shawn Michaels vs. Mr. Perfect - SummerSlam 8/30/1993, and Shawn Michaels vs. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan - Raw 5/3/1993.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images