WWE The Great American Bash 2006

The Great American Bash (2006) was the third annual Great American Bash PPV. It took place on July 23, 2006 at the Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and was a SmackDown! brand-exclusive event. The main event was Rey Mysterio versus King Booker for the World Heavyweight Championship. One of the predominant matches on the card was The Undertaker versus The Big Show in the first ever Punjabi Prison match. Another primary match on the undercard was Batista versus Mr. Kennedy.