WWE The Great American Bash 2008

The Great American Bash (2008) was the fifth annual Great American Bash PPV. It was presented by AT&T and took place on July 20, 2008 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York and featured talent from the Raw, SmackDown, and ECW brands. The main match on the SmackDown brand was between Triple H and Edge for the WWE Championship. The primary match on the Raw brand was between CM Punk and Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship. The predominant match on the ECW brand was between Mark Henry and Tommy Dreamer for the ECW Championship. The featured matches on the undercard included John Cena versus John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) in a New York City Parking Lot Brawl and Shawn Michaels versus Chris Jericho. The event also crowned the first ever WWE Divas Champion, and it was the last pay-per-view event by WWE before transitioning to PG rating.