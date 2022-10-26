WWE TLC: Tables Ladders & Chairs 2012

Not Available

Insurgent trio The Shield’s onslaught against injustice has led them into the path of ravenous monster Ryback and Team Hell No, as the two sides engage in a treacherous Tables, Ladders & Chairs match. Plus, John Cena attempts to rewrite history and seize Dolph Ziggler’s most prized possession, the Money in the Bank briefcase, in a high-stakes Ladder Match. And the hostility between Big Show and Sheamus escalates to barbaric new levels when they collide in a Chairs Match for the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE wraps up 2012 with the most unruly event of the year, WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs!