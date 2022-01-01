WWE Unforgiven 2004

Not Available

Unforgiven (2004) was a PPV presented by Clearasil, which took place on September 12, 2004 at the Rose Garden in Portland, Oregon. It was the sixth annual (seventh overall) Unforgiven event. The event starred talent from the Raw brand. The main event was Randy Orton versus Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship. One of the predominant matches on the card was Shawn Michaels versus Kane in a No Disqualification match. Another primary match on the undercard was Chris Jericho versus Christian in a Ladder match for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Championship.