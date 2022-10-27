WWE WrestleMania

Not Available

WrestleMania was the first annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view event (only in selected areas), produced by the World Wrestling Federation. It took place on March 31, 1985, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The attendance for the event was 19,121 fans. The event was viewed by over one million fans through closed-circuit television, making it the largest showing of an event on closed-circuit television in the United States at the time. The show featured nine professional wrestling matches. The main event match pitted Hulk Hogan and Mr. T against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. Hogan and Mr. T won the match after interference from "Cowboy" Bob Orton. Also at the event, Wendi Richter (accompanied by manager Cyndi Lauper) defeated Leilani Kai to win the WWF Women's Championship, and Nikolai Volkoff and The Iron Sheik defeated The U.S. Express (Mike Rotundo and Barry Windham) to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.