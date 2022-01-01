WWE WrestleMania VII

1991

WrestleMania VII was the seventh annual WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). It took place on March 24, 1991 at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. The main event saw Hulk Hogan defeat Sgt. Slaughter for the WWF Championship as part of a controversial storyline in which Sgt. Slaughter portrayed an Iraqi sympathizer during the United States' involvement in the Gulf War. Significant events in the undercard included The Undertaker's WrestleMania debut and the beginning of his renowned winning streak, as well as the final match of the original Hart Foundation, after which Bret Hart became primarily a singles wrestler.