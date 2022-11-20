WWF: Austin vs. McMahon

Not Available

The most talked about rivalry in the history of sports-entertainment! For the first time, the whole true story has been put together. See how it all began for the Texas Rattlesnake in his battle against authority - owner of the World Wrestling Federation, Vince McMahon. These two men have put each other through hell and come out fighting. Screwed at every turn, Austin gets revenge in ways that have created some of the most memorable moments in Federation history. Now you can have a front row seat for the greatest match-up in the world.