WWF: The Rock - Know Your Role

He "Laid the Smackdown!" He's been both the "People's" and the "Corporate" champ! He gave the world "Roody Poo!" Now, you can being home a piece of The Rock!, The Great One! Find out how The Rock has become the most electrifying name in sports-entertainment today. This isn't "Sing Along with the Champ!" So sit down, Shut Up and watch the damn tape... and Know Your Role ! This DVD is exclusively for the millions and millions of The Rock's Fans "if ya smell what The Rock is cookin!"