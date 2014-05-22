X-Men: Days of Future Past

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods as they join forces with their younger selves in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.
|Hugh Jackman
|Logan / Wolverine
|James McAvoy
|Professor Charles Xavier (Past)
|Patrick Stewart
|Professor Charles Xavier (Future)
|Michael Fassbender
|Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto (Past)
|Ian McKellen
|Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto (Future)
|Jennifer Lawrence
|Raven / Mystique
