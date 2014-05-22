2014

X-Men: Days of Future Past

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 22nd, 2014

Studio

Marvel Entertainment

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods as they join forces with their younger selves in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

Cast

Hugh JackmanLogan / Wolverine
James McAvoyProfessor Charles Xavier (Past)
Patrick StewartProfessor Charles Xavier (Future)
Michael FassbenderErik Lehnsherr / Magneto (Past)
Ian McKellenErik Lehnsherr / Magneto (Future)
Jennifer LawrenceRaven / Mystique

Images

