X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes

The story concerns Dr James Xavier, ably portrayed by Ray Milland. He has invented a serum for improving human vision. When his funding is cut he proceeds to experiment on himself -- with horrifying results. From the director who gave you Swamp Women, The Wasp Woman, and The Beast with a Million Eyes!
|Diana Van der Vlis
|Dr. Diane Fairfax
|Harold J. Stone
|Dr. Sam Brant
|John Hoyt
|Dr. Willard Benson
|Don Rickles
|Crane
|Dick Miller
|John Trask, Heckler (uncredited)
|Jonathan Haze
|Heckler (uncredited)
