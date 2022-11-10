Not Available

X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Alta Vista Productions

The story concerns Dr James Xavier, ably portrayed by Ray Milland. He has invented a serum for improving human vision. When his funding is cut he proceeds to experiment on himself -- with horrifying results. From the director who gave you Swamp Women, The Wasp Woman, and The Beast with a Million Eyes!

Cast

Diana Van der VlisDr. Diane Fairfax
Harold J. StoneDr. Sam Brant
John HoytDr. Willard Benson
Don RicklesCrane
Dick MillerJohn Trask, Heckler (uncredited)
Jonathan HazeHeckler (uncredited)

Images