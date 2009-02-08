The first female US President Sally Sheridan is shot dead by a sniper during her Veterans Day speech. Her assassin narrowly escapes the scene with his life, national security hot on his heels - or so it seems. Three months later, an elderly couple discover the body of a wounded man in a tree, wearing a parachute. The young man cannot remember the slightest thing about his own identity.
|Stephen Dorff
|XIII / Ross Tanner / Steve Rowland
|Caterina Murino
|Sam
|Val Kilmer
|La Mangouste
|Greg Bryk
|Colonel Amos
|Stephen McHattie
|General Carrington
|Lucinda Davis
|Jones
