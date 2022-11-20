Xuan gong yan shi

Not Available

My Kingdom for a Husband is more than just a film, it's a phenomenon. A huge hit, it spawned a sequel and inspired many imitations that offer the same blend of Cantonese opera and Hollywood. The film was adapted from the Cantonese opera Xuangong Yanshi by the megastar Sit Kok-sin, which was in turn adapted from Ernst Lubitsch's 1930 film Love Parade. MP & GI's version is a major production of the studio, with lavish sets, sumptuous costumes and glorious musical numbers, made possible by Cathay's generous budget. Tso Kea puts his literary seriousness aside, letting loose instead his mastery of mise-en-scene to create a spectacle that never ceases to tickle our fancy.