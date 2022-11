Not Available

It is the official record of the "Xuxa Circo" Tour. There were three days of recording for the DVD: Friday, in the open rehearsal, Saturday, in the presentations of 16h and 19h30 (extra show) and Sunday, at 17h, on: April 22, 23 and 24 in the city of São Paulo at Credicard Hall. The DVD brought the show in full, with some cuts in Xuxa's lines. The song Nosso Rosto was included as an extra on the DVD. The show was also released on VHS.