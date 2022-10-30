Yami Douga 5

Not Available

The pursuit of fear continues. After Kazuto Kodama's popular horror series "The Real Deal! Cursed Videos" (Honto ni Atta! Noroi no Video) unleashed a new generation in horror, we bring you volume 5 in the ultimate horror video collection! The occult, the grotesque, the gruesome madness and criminal behaviour of man and of course spiritism. A collection of videos recorded by chance and buried in the darkness. It challenges every single taboo like no other, with the entire production being self-regulated. Collected herein: "Malicious Call", "Call-girl Customer", "Bizarre Campground" and more