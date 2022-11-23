Not Available

When Inspector Yadav (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) shoots down a criminal couple in the line of duty, his heart goes out to their orphaned baby son Krishna. He adopts the child, who grows up with Yadav's own daughter, Gauri (Farha). As they grow up, Krishna (Sunny Deol) and Gauri fall in love - but an obstacle is looming in their path in the form of Yadav's young second wife (Sujata Mehta), who is attracted to the handsome Krishna, and in her jealousy proceeds to do all she can to destroy the young couple's chances of happiness.