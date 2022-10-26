1985

Year of the Dragon

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 15th, 1985

Studio

Dino De Laurentiis Company

In New York, racist Capt. Stanley White becomes obsessed with destroying a Chinese-American drug ring run by Joey Tai, an up-and-coming young gangster as ambitious as he is ruthless. While pursuing an unauthorized investigation, White grows increasingly willing to violate police protocol, resorting to progressively violent measures -- even as his concerned wife, Connie, and his superiors beg him to consider the consequences of his actions.

Cast

Mickey RourkeCapt. Stanley White
John LoneJoey Tai
ArianeTracy Tzu
Leonard TermoAngelo Rizzo
Raymond J. BarryLouis Bukowski
Caroline KavaConnie White

View Full Cast >

Images