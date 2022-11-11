Not Available

One more year is likely to appear in the traditional Eastern horoscope- the Year of the Golden Fish. The film's protagonist, a singing red-haired beauty, Lada Rybka, had decided to fulfil at least three cherished wishes, written on a piece of paper. Everything in her life has gone well - concert tours, a TV recording and love. Lada gathers some ex-classmates for a women's reunion party before her marriage to Vadim. The young ladies talk about life, and Lada persuades teacher Asya, policewoman Masha and business lady Nina, that in life everything is possible - you simply have to know what you want. The friends write their desires on pieces of paper, and Lada promises them that they will come true -- for sure. Except that Fate has already made its own arrangements.