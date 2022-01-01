Year of the Gun

In this thriller, American novelist David Raybourne (Andrew McCarthy) accidentally becomes entangled in the Red Brigade's terrorist plan to kidnap Italian Premier Aldo Moro during a research trip to Rome. As the terrorists attempt to kill David, he and his photojournalist friend (Sharon Stone) must struggle to stay alive.
|Andrew McCarthy
|David Raybourne
|Valeria Golino
|Lia
|Sharon Stone
|Alison King
|John Pankow
|Italo Bianchi
|Mattia Sbragia
|Giovanni
|Pietro Bontempo
|2nd Man
