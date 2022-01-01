1991

Year of the Gun

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1991

Studio

J&M Entertainment

In this thriller, American novelist David Raybourne (Andrew McCarthy) accidentally becomes entangled in the Red Brigade's terrorist plan to kidnap Italian Premier Aldo Moro during a research trip to Rome. As the terrorists attempt to kill David, he and his photojournalist friend (Sharon Stone) must struggle to stay alive.

Cast

Andrew McCarthyDavid Raybourne
Valeria GolinoLia
Sharon StoneAlison King
John PankowItalo Bianchi
Mattia SbragiaGiovanni
Pietro Bontempo2nd Man

