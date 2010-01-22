2010

Yellow Brick Road

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

January 22nd, 2010

Studio

Points North Film

In the Fall of 1940, the entire population of Friar, New Hampshire walked together up a winding mountain trail and into the wilderness. Without warning, they left behind everything: their homes, their clothes, and their money. The only clue where they went was a single word etched into stone near the forest’s edge: YELLOWBRICKROAD.

Cast

Anessa RamseyMelissa Barnes
Alex DraperWalter Myrick
Cassidy FreemanErin Luger
Clark FreemanDaryl Luger
Tara GiordanoJill Bateman
Laura HeislerLiv McCann

