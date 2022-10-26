1948

Yellow Sky

  • Crime
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 23rd, 1948

Studio

20th Century Fox

In 1867, a gang led by James "Stretch" Dawson (Gregory Peck) robs a bank and flees into the desert. Out of water, the outlaws come upon a ghost town called Yellow Sky and its only residents, a hostile young woman named Mike (Anne Baxter) and her Grandpa (James Barton). The story is a Western adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

Cast

Gregory PeckJames "Stretch" Dawson
Anne BaxterMike
Richard WidmarkDude
Harry MorganHalf Pint
Robert ArthurBull Run
John RussellLengthy

View Full Cast >

Images