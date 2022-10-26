In 1867, a gang led by James "Stretch" Dawson (Gregory Peck) robs a bank and flees into the desert. Out of water, the outlaws come upon a ghost town called Yellow Sky and its only residents, a hostile young woman named Mike (Anne Baxter) and her Grandpa (James Barton). The story is a Western adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Tempest.
|Gregory Peck
|James "Stretch" Dawson
|Anne Baxter
|Mike
|Richard Widmark
|Dude
|Harry Morgan
|Half Pint
|Robert Arthur
|Bull Run
|John Russell
|Lengthy
