1968

Yellow Submarine

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 1968

Studio

Apple Corps

The Blue Meanies take over Pepperland, draining it of all its color and music, firing anti-music missiles, bonking people with green apples, and turning the inhabitants to stone by way of the pointed finger of a giant white glove. As the only survivor, the Lord Admiral escapes in the yellow submarine and goes to London to enlist the help of the Beatles.

Cast

John CliveJohn (voice)
Geoffrey HughesPaul (voice)
Peter BattenGeorge (uncredited, voicing only first half of film)
Dick EmeryJeremy Hilary Boob, Ph.D. - Nowhere Man/Lord Mayor/Max (voice)
Lance PercivalOld Fred (voice)
John LennonHimself

