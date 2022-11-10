The Blue Meanies take over Pepperland, draining it of all its color and music, firing anti-music missiles, bonking people with green apples, and turning the inhabitants to stone by way of the pointed finger of a giant white glove. As the only survivor, the Lord Admiral escapes in the yellow submarine and goes to London to enlist the help of the Beatles.
|John Clive
|John (voice)
|Geoffrey Hughes
|Paul (voice)
|Peter Batten
|George (uncredited, voicing only first half of film)
|Dick Emery
|Jeremy Hilary Boob, Ph.D. - Nowhere Man/Lord Mayor/Max (voice)
|Lance Percival
|Old Fred (voice)
|John Lennon
|Himself
