Yennamo Yedho

Gautham and Nithya become friends after their respective partners ditch them to get married. Friendship turns to love for Gautham but things turn complicated when Nithya gets engaged to Raja. She calls off the engagement but now, he is in a rebound relationship with Kavya. Will the two express their love for each other?
|Gautham Karthik
|Gautham
|Prabhu Ganesan
|Chakravarthi
|Anupama Kumar
|Lakshmi, Gautham's Mother
|Azhagam Perumal
|Narayanan, Nithya's father
|Manobala
|Guruji
|Madhan Bob
|Madhan, Nithya's Uncle
