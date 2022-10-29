Not Available

Yennamo Yedho

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Gautham and Nithya become friends after their respective partners ditch them to get married. Friendship turns to love for Gautham but things turn complicated when Nithya gets engaged to Raja. She calls off the engagement but now, he is in a rebound relationship with Kavya. Will the two express their love for each other?

Cast

Gautham KarthikGautham
Prabhu GanesanChakravarthi
Anupama KumarLakshmi, Gautham's Mother
Azhagam PerumalNarayanan, Nithya's father
ManobalaGuruji
Madhan BobMadhan, Nithya's Uncle

View Full Cast >

Images