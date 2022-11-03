Not Available

Yes, My Darling Daughter

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Ellen is a free spirited young woman in love with Doug. Sadly he must leave America for a two year job in Belgium. Ellen and Doug decide to spend their last weekend together in a tourist cabin at a rural lake. Her family is shocked that a young unmarried woman would engage in such amoral activity. The comic plot develops as Ellen argues her case for women's freedom and independence, trying to win over her mother, grandmother, and other dubious relatives.

Priscilla LaneEllen Murray
Jeffrey LynnDouglas Hall
Roland YoungTitus Jaywood
Fay BainterAnn Murray
Ian HunterLewis Murray
Robert HomansSergeant Murphy

