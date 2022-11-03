Yes, My Darling Daughter

Ellen is a free spirited young woman in love with Doug. Sadly he must leave America for a two year job in Belgium. Ellen and Doug decide to spend their last weekend together in a tourist cabin at a rural lake. Her family is shocked that a young unmarried woman would engage in such amoral activity. The comic plot develops as Ellen argues her case for women's freedom and independence, trying to win over her mother, grandmother, and other dubious relatives.
|Priscilla Lane
|Ellen Murray
|Jeffrey Lynn
|Douglas Hall
|Roland Young
|Titus Jaywood
|Fay Bainter
|Ann Murray
|Ian Hunter
|Lewis Murray
|Robert Homans
|Sergeant Murphy
