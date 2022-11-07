Not Available

Yes: Yessongs (40th Anniversary Special Edition)

Filmed live at London's Rainbow Theatre in December 1972, the innovative group Yes performs its progressive rock symphonies -- epic compositions that influenced new trends in contemporary music. "Yessongs" provides a visual record of the concert tour that became a groundbreaking tour de force in rock music. This unique concert video of Yes was filmed during their record-breaking tour and features the talents of the five original band members. The massively popular band defined the prog rock movement with their mystical epics which infused both a Medieval and Classical sound into rock music. Titles performed include "Close to the Edge," "All Good People," and "Roundabout."

Steve HoweHimself - Guitar
Chris SquireHimself - Bass
Alan WhiteHimself - Drums
Rick WakemanHimself - Keyboards
Jon AndersonHimself - Vocals

