Yes: Yessongs (40th Anniversary Special Edition)

Filmed live at London's Rainbow Theatre in December 1972, the innovative group Yes performs its progressive rock symphonies -- epic compositions that influenced new trends in contemporary music. "Yessongs" provides a visual record of the concert tour that became a groundbreaking tour de force in rock music. This unique concert video of Yes was filmed during their record-breaking tour and features the talents of the five original band members. The massively popular band defined the prog rock movement with their mystical epics which infused both a Medieval and Classical sound into rock music. Titles performed include "Close to the Edge," "All Good People," and "Roundabout."
|Steve Howe
|Himself - Guitar
|Chris Squire
|Himself - Bass
|Alan White
|Himself - Drums
|Rick Wakeman
|Himself - Keyboards
|Jon Anderson
|Himself - Vocals
