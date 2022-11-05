Not Available

After arresting a drug dealer during an undercover operation, police officer Yeshwant Lohar (Nana Patekar) is framed for murder and imprisoned by his corrupt supervisor, Salim Shaikh (Mohan Joshi), who is involved in distributing narcotics. Determined to prove her husband's innocence, wife Ragini (Madhoo) resists Salim's attempts to intimidate or bribe her. Salim then releases false photos of Ragini having an affair with police officer Atul (Atul Agnihotri), shaking Yeshwant's faith in his wife.