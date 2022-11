Not Available

Pianist Yevgeny Kissin brings his inimitable touch to Tokyo's Suntory Hall in this 1987 concert, when the virtuoso was only 16. A stirring version of composer Sergey Prokofiev's Sonata no. 6 in A Major marks Kissin's longest contribution of the evening. Other selections include Sergey Rachmaninoff's Études Tableaux op. 39, no. 5 in E-flat Minor; Frédéric Chopin's Polonaise in F-sharp Minor; and Franz Liszt's Trois Études de Concert no. 2 in F Minor.