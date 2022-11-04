Yngsjömordet

Sweden 1889. The young Per Nilsson has a very dominant mother, Anna Maansdotter. His father died many years ago. Per and his mother have for a long time had an incestuous relationship. But Per marries Hanna for the sake of her money. Per's mother is mean and evil towards her, and Per refuses to have sex with her. Murder is the only way to get rid of her.
|Gösta Ekman
|Per Nilsson
|Christina Schollin
|Hanna Johansdotter
|Heinz Hopf
|Judge Helmertz
|Elsa Prawitz
|Hilda Persdotter
|Rune Lindström
|Wahlbom
|Isa Quensel
|Grave-Karna
