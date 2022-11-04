Not Available

Yngsjömordet

  • Crime
  • Drama

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

Sweden 1889. The young Per Nilsson has a very dominant mother, Anna Maansdotter. His father died many years ago. Per and his mother have for a long time had an incestuous relationship. But Per marries Hanna for the sake of her money. Per's mother is mean and evil towards her, and Per refuses to have sex with her. Murder is the only way to get rid of her.

Cast

Gösta EkmanPer Nilsson
Christina SchollinHanna Johansdotter
Heinz HopfJudge Helmertz
Elsa PrawitzHilda Persdotter
Rune LindströmWahlbom
Isa QuenselGrave-Karna

