Yo Gabba Gabba: There's a Party in My City! Live Concert

Not Available

Join D.J. Lance Rock, Brobee, Toodee, Foofa, Plex, Muno and all of our favorite Yo Gabba Gabba! friends for their first-ever live concert! Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!: There's a Party in My City! is a non-stop musical extravaganza. Get up on your feet to sing and dance along over ten Gabba favorites, including: There's a Party in My Tummy, Name Game and Get The Sillies Out. This full-length concert is packed with special guests including beatboxing legend Biz Markie performing Biz's Beat of the Day, the incomparable Leslie Hall & DO IT teaching a Dancey Dance, and Super Music Friends Show guest The Aquabats performing everyone's favorite, Pool Party. Yo Gabba Gabba! Live!: There's a Party in My City! will get the whole family dancing and singing no matter what city you're in!