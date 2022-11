Not Available

José, a systems engineer discovers in his skin the signs of 'lytomiasis' a non yet classified mysterious disease where the body is totally covered by a second skin of voracious bacteria. Horrified José discovers 'replicas' of himself, as if his burst sick ego had multiplied itself ad infinitum. All the replicas are infected with the same virus and equally intent on a merciless pursuit of each other and as decisively intent on killing.