Yoga Moves with Alan Finger

Not Available

In the last several years, more and more people the world over have found that Yoga is a wonderfully efficient physical and mental exercise for all, young and old alike, which tones and strengthens the body, makes you supple, keeps you young looking, and helps you find peace of mind. Now with YOGA MOVES, you can find out how mush fun Yoga is as you join Hollywood's favorite yogi, Alan Finger, for a complete workout that will add years to your life and life to your years. As Alan constantly reminds you, "Enlightenment isn't serious." His humor, personality and upbeat attitude are combined with state-of-the-art special effects, contemporary music and exotic locations that make YOGA MOVES an hour of entertainment and exercise that's as rejuvenating to the mind and body as it is enjoyable to watch.