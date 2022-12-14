Yoga Zone Conditioning and Stress Release

Not Available

Combine the conditioning power of Yoga with the benefits of deep relaxation to reach a new level of fitness! Yoga Master Alan Finger, and two master instructors show you the techniques thousands use to strengthen muscles while relieving stress. You'll learn the Yoga postures and positions that relieve tension in high-stress joints. Learn exercises that align the body and prevent aches and pains from developing. And you'll discover the ultimate deep relaxation technique, as Alan Finger leads you on a limb-by-limb release of all lingering muscular stress. A total workout for mind, body and spirit it's Yoga Zone!