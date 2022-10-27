Yogi Bear's All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Yogi escapes from Jellystone and hides out in a department store - posing as the Store's Santa. Along the way, he helps a little girl to rediscover her faith in Christmas.
|Daws Butler
|Yogi Bear / Augie Doggie / Blabber Mouse / Dixie / Hokey Wolf / Huckleberry Hound / Mr. Jinks / Quick Draw McGraw / Snagglepuss / Super Snooper / Wally Gator (voice)
|Mel Blanc
|Barney Rubble / Bulldog / Security Guard #1 (voice)
|Henry Corden
|Fred Flintstone / Policeman / Security Guard #2 (voice)
|Allan Melvin
|Magilla Gorilla / Murray (voice)
|Don Messick
|Boo Boo Bear / Ranger Smith / Pixie (voice)
|Hal Smith
|J. Wellington Jones / Sergeant / Zookeeper #1 (voice)
