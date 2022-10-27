1981

Yogi Bear's All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1981

Studio

Hanna-Barbera Productions

Yogi escapes from Jellystone and hides out in a department store - posing as the Store's Santa. Along the way, he helps a little girl to rediscover her faith in Christmas.

Cast

Daws ButlerYogi Bear / Augie Doggie / Blabber Mouse / Dixie / Hokey Wolf / Huckleberry Hound / Mr. Jinks / Quick Draw McGraw / Snagglepuss / Super Snooper / Wally Gator (voice)
Mel BlancBarney Rubble / Bulldog / Security Guard #1 (voice)
Henry CordenFred Flintstone / Policeman / Security Guard #2 (voice)
Allan MelvinMagilla Gorilla / Murray (voice)
Don MessickBoo Boo Bear / Ranger Smith / Pixie (voice)
Hal SmithJ. Wellington Jones / Sergeant / Zookeeper #1 (voice)

